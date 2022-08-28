The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $24.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,327,553.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,050,942 shares of company stock worth $97,322,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,972 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $31,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 552,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

