Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $76.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

