Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 232.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.57 ($2.81).

Several brokerages have commented on VMUK. Barclays boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Virgin Money UK

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,085.11). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,085.11). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 1.4 %

About Virgin Money UK

VMUK stock opened at GBX 145.05 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 337.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.31. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

