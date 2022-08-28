Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $53.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Holcim Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

