The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $6.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $62,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $27,687.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,581 shares of company stock valued at $128,784. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honest by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 144,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Honest by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 437,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honest will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

