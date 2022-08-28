Analysts Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT at $51.25

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

