BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $211.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTGOF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

