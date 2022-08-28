Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $24.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -14.66. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $35,188.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 277,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,783.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $35,188.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,783.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Udemy by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

