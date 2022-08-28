Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT at $198.50

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

EPOKY opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

