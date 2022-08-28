Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. CSFB set a C$102.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.22.

Shares of TD opened at C$86.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

