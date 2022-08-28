Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

B stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 45,739 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $415,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

