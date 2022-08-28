CSFB Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Kaufman Brothers reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TD opened at C$86.87 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.52. The stock has a market cap of C$156.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

