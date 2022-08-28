Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT Raised to GBX 735

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.