Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.88.

TSE:PPL opened at C$48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.46. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Insiders acquired 238 shares of company stock worth $9,611 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

