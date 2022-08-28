StockNews.com Downgrades Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to Buy

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

