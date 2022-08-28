StockNews.com Downgrades Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to Buy

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
