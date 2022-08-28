JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,700.00.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.25 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

