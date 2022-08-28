StockNews.com Upgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Strong-Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 111.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 116.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

