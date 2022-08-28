StockNews.com Upgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Strong-Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,396.00.
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
