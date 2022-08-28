Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

