Raymond James Lowers Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Price Target to C$0.80

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 344.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

EMCMF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Emerge Commerce has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, CarnivoreClub.co, and WholesalePet.com. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

