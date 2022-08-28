Raymond James Lowers Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Price Target to C$0.80

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 344.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Emerge Commerce Stock Performance

EMCMF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Emerge Commerce has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Emerge Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, CarnivoreClub.co, and WholesalePet.com. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.