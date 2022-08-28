Scotiabank Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$35.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBLY. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$19.05 and a 52-week high of C$40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.