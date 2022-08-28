Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Raised to GBX 255

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

