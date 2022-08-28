ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECNCF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday.

ECN Capital Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.53 on Friday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

