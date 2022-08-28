Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$86.87 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

