StockNews.com Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Buy

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,637 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.