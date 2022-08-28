Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of FENG opened at $4.70 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

