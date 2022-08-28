Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

TD stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

