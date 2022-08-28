ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.25 to C$7.50. The company traded as low as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.97. 103,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 562,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.08.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

