Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

