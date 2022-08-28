SVB Leerink Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $103.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 535,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 543.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 517,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.