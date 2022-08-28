Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 300.83 ($3.64).

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of £456.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.74. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

