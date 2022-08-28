Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $173.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.