Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $111.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

