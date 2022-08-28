Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$54.92

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$748.00 million and a PE ratio of 70.71. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$26.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

