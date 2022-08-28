Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £145.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £145.32 ($175.59).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

FLTR stock opened at £106.85 ($129.11) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,810.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,953.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a market cap of £18.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

