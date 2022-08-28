Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 7,768.57

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,768.57 ($93.87).

Several research firms recently commented on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($87.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NEXT

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT Trading Down 2.7 %

About NEXT

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,732 ($69.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,297.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,309.72. The stock has a market cap of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.89.

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.