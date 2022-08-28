StockNews.com Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to “Buy”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
