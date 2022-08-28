StockNews.com Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to “Buy”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

