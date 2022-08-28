Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

