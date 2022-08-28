Analysts Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Price Target at GBX 737.40

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 737.40 ($8.91).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 543 ($6.56) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.60. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

