TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$16.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

TA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

TSE TA opened at C$12.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.07%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

