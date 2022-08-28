Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $62.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

