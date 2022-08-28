Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) PT at $21.63

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. HireRight’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $106,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,943,905 shares in the company, valued at $161,969,794. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $106,826.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,969,794. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,055,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,904 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HireRight by 128.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HireRight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

