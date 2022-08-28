Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
