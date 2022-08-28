StockNews.com Upgrades Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to “Buy”

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

NYSE VZ opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

