Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,878.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.33 ($22.70).

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,876 ($22.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £33.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,575.61. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,408.50 ($17.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,840.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,747.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81.

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

Compass Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,408.84).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

