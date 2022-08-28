Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price at $76.80

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $301,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 299.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

