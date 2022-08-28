CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

CVR Partners stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $7,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $345,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

