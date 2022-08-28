Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $925.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
