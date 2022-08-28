Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $925.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.