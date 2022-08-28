StockNews.com Upgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Buy

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

