Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Up 5.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.49. Approximately 95,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 546,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.34.

Insider Activity

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,468,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,343,880.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

