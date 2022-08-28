Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up to $34.77

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $35.90. Teradata shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 785 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.